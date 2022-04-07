Bara Shaw and Derek Walker have been appointed to represent the Central Land Council on the 120-member NT Aboriginal Investment Corporation.

Ms Shaw, from Alice Springs, and Mr Walker, from Alekarenge, were chosen at the CLC

meeting in Tennant Creek, in a secret ballot run by the NT Electoral Commission.

The new corporation will oversee payments from the $1.3bn Aboriginals Benefit Account to Indigenous Territorians and organisations.

CLC chief executive Les Turner said the corporation was a positive step forward for Indigenous Territorians.

“For the first time, an Aboriginal-controlled body will make decisions about ABA funds and I

look forward to our members shaping the corporation that brings the ABA home to the NT,

where it belongs,” she said.

The corporation will have a majority-Aboriginal board, with two members form each of the four NT land councils elected.

CLC has also elected Robert Hoosan as its new chairman, with Warren Willians to serve as his deputy.

North West region delegates will chose an executive member at a later date.