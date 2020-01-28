Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt has dismissed businesswoman Josephine Cashman from the Senior Advisory Group on the Voice to Parliament.

In a statement today, Minister Wyatt said he had written to Cashman to “advise her of the cessation of her appointment” to the group.

The Minister said he had been in discussion with Group Co-Chairs, Professor Dr Marcia Langton AM and Professor Tom Calma AO, who helped him come to the decision that Cashman’s membership was “no longer tenable”.

“Ms Cashman’s actions are not conducive to the constructive and collaborative approach required to progress the important co-design process for an Indigenous voice,” the statement read.

This comes after Cashman wrote a letter to Home Affairs Minister, Peter Dutton, questioning the Aboriginality of Dark Emu author, Bruce Pascoe and asking the Minister to investigate the matter.

Cashman claimed Pascoe was profiting from his false Indigeneity and was therefore committing fraud.

Minister Dutton referred the letter to the Australian Federal Police (AFP), who swiftly dismissed the case, responding to Cashman saying “based on the information provided and inquiries undertaken no commonwealth offences have been identified”.

Minister Dutton’s office has maintained the Minister was following standard protocol by referring onwards to the AFP.

By Hannah Cross