Carlton signs talented teenager Madison Prespakis after superb season

Carlton Football Club has used pick three in the AFLW draft to sign 17-year-old Gisborne local Madison Prespakis.

Prespakis has been on the radar of several clubs over the last two years and has carved a name for herself as a hard ball getter.

The teenager has been picked up by Carlton after a superb year in Victoria’s metro competition, winning player of the under-18 championships and the TAC Cup Best and Fairest.

“I don’t play footy for the accolades. I just love it. It is really nice people think of me like that and you get those little awards, but at the end of the day, I really want to live out my dream and play AFLW,” Prespakis told AFL media.

Prespakis nominated for the Melbourne metro section of the draft pool, excluding her from picks one and two held by Geelong. The midfielder is stoked with the result, which was a long time in the making.

“There were a few talks with Geelong, realistically it was a hard decision,” Prespakis said.

“It sort of came down to where I’d feel more comfortable playing footy … For me it was definitely staying at home,” she said.

The Prespakis family is full of talent, with younger sister Georgie (15), a member of the Indigenous players Kickstart program in AFL Victoria. The Sunbury Lions, Madison’s home club, also have younger brother Jimmy in their roster.

By Keiran Deck