The unveiling of Carlton’s jumper for 2022’s Indigenous round revealed a special level of family connection and a nod to club history.

Shanai Kellett, artist and great granddaughter of the rounds namesake Sir Doug Nicholls said she was honoured to be approached by the Blues for this years guernsey, consulting with the clubs Indigenous players and families to reflect their shared history in her design.

“We included their (the players) clan group or their totem group into it,” she said.

“Alongside a diamond shield symbol, which reflects my connection to the club and great grandfather’s connection to the club.

The blue dots throughout the design represent the waterways in the area around Carlton and the reconciliation or “cleansing” between the club, its players and Nicholls family.

“I think this one in particular was just super special because of the story of reconciliation within the Carlton football club.” Ms Kellett said.

After a handful of reserves games Nicholls faced a level of discrimination at the Blues that stripped him of any opportunity play senior football with the club.

Carlton’s acknowledgment of this wrongdoing was accepted by the family in 2015 before committing to working together in building a more a more inclusive future for all.

She said the families continued involvement through multiple generations has helped in “bringing people of all walks of life together.”

“It’s almost been this full circle now,” she said.

“Reconciliation is something that I’ve been doing since I think I was a young kid, where instead of dividing I’d rather create the conversations to talk about our indigenous culture.”

Despite the strong links the opportunity came with no extra pressure.

“I was just more so excited,” Ms Kellett said.

“He’s been my idol my whole life, growing up and learning about him.

“I wanted to follow in his footsteps in some way.”

One of the drivers behind her work is its ability to enact positive change.

Along with the guernsey Ms Kellett recently contributed to the design of a scarf with fashion retailer Blue Illusion. In partnership with World Vision Australia a portion of all sales will be donated towards First Nations programs.

“I think that there’s something so special about being able to express your thoughts and express what’s going on around you by Aboriginal art and learning and doing Aboriginal art in a way that’s obviously respectful,” she said.

“It’s like a talking point towards learning more about Aboriginal culture.”

Ms Kellett’s great grandfather played 54 games for Fitzroy before their move north to Queensland.

The Blues will run out in Ms Kellett’s design for their Sir Doug Nicholls Round match against Sydney on May 20.