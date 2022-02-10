Carbon capture could be the next frontier for Aboriginal pastoralists to derive income under a new investment program launched by a northern WA-based non-profit.

The Aboriginal Carbon Environmental Services program will seek social impact investors for Aboriginal-owned carbon offset projects which can bring employment, cultural and heritage benefits.

Under deals struck, 90 per cent of income from carbon credits would go back to Aboriginal land holders.

ACES chief operating officer Jason West said carbon capture offered significant ecological and economic benefits for Traditional Owners.

“Pastoral leases are predominately cattle, goat or sheep, but carbon is now playing an increasing role in funding operation, improvement and growth in these pastoral leases.

“We are going to ensure corporations pay a premium for wheat we are producing, and that premium will be reinvested into the local native title groups, Aboriginal corporations and communities.

“This very much is a commercial opportunity where we will make sure Aboriginal people are not exploited as we have seen in the Pilbara and other areas.”

ACES is backed by Gascoyne-based Aboriginal Biodiversity Conservation Foundation.