Captains step up for revamped 2019 AFLX

AFL star Eddie Betts has been announced as captain of the Deadlys, a special all-Indigenous team to play in a revamped AFLX in 2019.

The mini-competition is like the Big Bash League for the AFL, a tournament developed to try to draw in new audiences.

The one-night competition will be played on February 22nd at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Four teams will compete, each with 14-players (eight on the field and six on the bench).

Games will be split into two 10-minute halves with 10-point super goals salvalged from this year’s vastly different iteration of the pre-season competition.

The inaugural competition was run over three days last February and included the regular AFL club names and colours.

Next year’s competition will see four teams compete, selected from 100-players during a live draft. The teams have been named the Bolts, the Flyers, Rampage and the Deadlys.

Each team is captained by a player marking that particular skill set. Patrick Dangerfield will lead the Bolts due to his pace, Nat Fyfe is the skipper of the Flyers marking his strength, and Jack Riewoldt’s powerful style of play is reflected in the Rampage moniker.

Betts said it was an honour to captain the Deadlys.

“Captaining a team of the best Indigenous men’s talent in the country is such an honour for me, especially when it falls at the end of our AFL Indigenous All Stars Summit giving us the opportunity to play all together,” Betts told AFL.com.au.

The grand final will be played at the end of a round-robin style evening.

Players will earn $5,000-$10,000 for the match and the captains will reportedly earn $20,000.

By Keiran Deck