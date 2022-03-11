Western Australia and Queensland are the final holdouts in Australia yet set up a redress scheme for Stolen Generations survivors.

The Victorian Government last week joined NSW, South Australia, Tasmania, the NT and ACT in implementing a redress scheme 25 years after it was recommended in the landmark Bringing Them Home report.

Victorian survivors will be eligible for $100,000 compensation payments, while Jervis Bay, NT and ACT schemes last week opened up a $75,000 redress plus an extra sum for healing assistance.

Bringing Them Home WA co-chairman Tony Hansen said such a scheme was well overdue in WA.

“It is 25 years since the tabling of the landmark Bringing Them Home Report and sadly many Survivors have passed away,” he said.

“We need an acknowledgement from the WA Government of what the Victorian Premier

described as ‘…those terrible, evil wrongs of our past’.”

WA Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti said the Aboriginal Empowerment Strategy released last year was a starting point to supporting the truth-telling and healing process.

“While there is no simple solution, particularly for social issues that have been generations in the making, the WA Government is very committed to a more dignified and prosperous future for Aboriginal people,” he said.

“No amount of money, programs or political change will ever be able to make up for the pain and suffering endured by members of the Stolen Generations.

“The WA Government is currently looking closely at the design of redress schemes established by other jurisdictions, to see what we can learn from them about how best to address the needs and challenges faced by survivors of the Stolen Generations.”

Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Minister Craig Crawford said healing processes for Stolen Generations survivors would likely arise as part of the government’s path to Treaty.

“The Palaszczuk Government anticipates that impacts experienced as a result of the Stolen Generations will arise as part of the truth telling and healing processes that are recommended as a necessary precursor to treaty making,” he said.

“Any recommended response to redress or reparations will be designed in partnership with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as part of the reframed relationship with the Queensland Government.”

Mr Crawford said practical steps such as helping First Nations people reconnect with family history had already been taken.