Cairn’s smokin’ hot show

This year’s Cairns Indigenous Art Fair is smokin’ — literally.

A full-length dance show exploring fire in ceremony between Australia’s Yidinji Nation and the Northern Pomo dancers from northern California is just one of the attractions of this year’s event.

Bayal Kaymanen, or Dancing Smoke, has been two years in the making and makes its world premiere at CIAF this week, featuring 40 performers from seven to 70 years old.

Presented by Miriki Performing Arts, there are free concerts at Fogarty Park in Cairns this Friday and Saturday, with gates opening at 8pm.

The show will be performed with a fire as the centre-piece.

BYO chairs and mats. There will be food, drink and stalls on site.

For more about this year’s CIAF program, visit https://ciaf.com.au.