Love is in the air at National Indigenous Times this Valentine’s Day. Whether you are spending it with your loved one, with your mates or by yourself; we think after a whirlwind start to the year we all deserve to be spoilt.

NIT has done all the tricky stuff for you and curated a list of the perfect presents to get your hands on so you can avoid any last-minute overpriced chocolates and focus on the word of the day, love.

Treat your significant other, your friends or yourself this year while supporting these Blak businesses. Read on for NIT’s wrap on some of our favourite First Nations businesses offering some special gifts.

Jyelah Mind & Body

Founder of Jyelah Mind & Body and proud Ngiyampaa/Barkindji woman, Kerrilee Philp is the powerhouse behind this luxurious personal care brand.

Philp prides herself on her handmade products including soaps, bath teas, body scrubs and bath bombs; the perfect gifts if you’re looking to treat your loved one to something more personalised this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyelah Mind & Body ✨ (@jyelahmindandbody)

Nungala Creative

Nungala Creative is committed to the visibility, strength and empowerment of Indigenous people. Much more than just fashion, the pieces from Nungala Creative are a celebration of First Nations voices and the allyship surrounding community.

Founded by Warumungu/Wombaya woman Jessica Johnson, Nungala Creative offers a range of t-shirts, accessories and art prints that are perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Grab a bright slogan t-shirt or a pair of red, black and yellow earrings as a treat, you can even grab a card to pair with your gifts all from their online store. Find the right present for a love that demands attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NUNGALA CREATIVE (@nungalacreative)

Wanala Weaving

Samantha Jetta from Wanala Weaving is a proud Yorta Yorta woman, living in Naarm (Melbourne). Each of her items is handwoven using traditional techniques.

Jetta connects her woven pieces to her ancestral language; each item has a name in Yorta Yorta.

Buy your significant other a pair of woven earrings or a basket to hold their keepsakes, to use as a pot for their plants or as a standalone piece of art. For something more personal, order a custom piece from Wanala Weaving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wanala Weaving (@wanala.weaving)

Bombora Clothing Co.

The team at Bombora Clothing Co. have your summer surf essentials ready for Valentine’s Day. Grab one of their bright logo tees or a hat from their online store and head to the beach with your mates or loved ones.

Rhys and Kurt Daley are the brothers behind Bombora Clothing Co. The duo started the label to encourage a dialogue between their First Nations heritage and the surf culture they are passionate about.

Support this small business and treat the ones you love to some cool threads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bombora Clothing Co. (@bomboraclothingco_)

Little Black Duck

From teapots and candles to serving boards, prints and original artworks, Ash Pengelly from Little Black Duck has all of your homeware needs covered this Valentine’s Day.

Based in Wagga Wagga on Wiradjuri Country, Little Black Duck has something for everyone.

Grab a native loose leaf tea and a statement card for that special someone, or if you aren’t sure what to buy, you can get a gift voucher and let your loved ones choose for themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ash | Aboriginal Artist (@littleblackduckaus)

Saltwater Eco Tours

Saltwater Eco Tours is a Mooloolaba-based ecotourism company run by Simon Thornally, a Torres Strait man born on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Thornally collaborates with local Kabi Kabi Traditional Owners to run a range of cultural tours on the water.

Jump on board the historical timber vessel Spray of the Coral Coast and experience one of their many tour packages — if you’re taking your significant other perhaps the Sunset Acoustic Cruise will suit.

The two-hour cruise heads along the Mooloolaba Canals, includes individual grazing boxes, a glass of sparkling upon arrival and a licensed bar. You can enjoy all this as you sit back and relax, listening to local artists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saltwater Eco Tours (@saltwaterecotours)

Pick any of these for yourself or your loved ones and you’ll be sure to feel the love this Valentine’s Day.

By Darby Ingram