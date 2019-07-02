Burramatta NAIDOC celebrations jam-packed with music, comedy and more!

Parramatta Park

Sunday 14th July

10.30am – 5.00pm

SPONSORED: This year’s NAIDOC theme: ‘Voice. Treaty. Truth. Let’s work together for a shared future’ will be a platform for acknowledgment, conversations and understanding of our history in order for all Australians to move forward together.

Help us be heard and join in our celebrations by enjoying the famous Burramatta NAIDOC on Sunday, 14 July at Pavilion Flat, Parramatta Park, Parramatta.

Running between 10.30am and 5pm, the Burramatta NAIDOC Day program is jam-packed with activities and performances. Comedian Steph Tisdell will take to the stage as MC, before performing her hilarious stand-up comedy set later in the day.

Hip-hop artist Tasman Keith will lead a stellar line-up of Indigenous musicians, including country singers Maddi Lyn and Jarrod Hickling, Shane and Pete Riley, and folk group The Illume Girls.

Event attendees are also invited to take part in the range of free activities throughout the day, such as weaving workshops with master weavers Steven Russell and Phyllis Stewart, Aboriginal astronomy and star gazing, traditional arts and crafts, Indigenous Games – Koori Play ad Taronga Dreamtime stories with Uncle Col Hardy.

This year’s event also features Yuin Byalla – Truth Talking Tent, which will be open to people from all walks of life to connect, share and participate in discussions and workshops, as well as hear from guest speakers. Activities in the tent will run from 12pm to 4.30pm.

Sample some Indigenous food including Mirritya Mundya who will be serving delicious platter boxes with an indigenous twist as well as other delicious treats. Browse the market stalls with goods from Nguurbull Clothing, Murrong Designs, Social Canvas, Gamilaroi Designs, Danny Eastwood and Nulla Breeze.

For more information or to see the full program, visit discoverparramatta.com/burramatta.