Four-time AFL premiership star Shaun ‘Silk’ Burgoyne will return to Port Adelaide in off-field roles after retiring from the game last month.

The Kokatha-Warai man stamped his name in the AFL after playing the most games in the league by an Indigenous player and third overall on the leagues all-time list, with 407 games.

The Silk has decided to head back to where it all started and will work as Port’s Indigenous Liaison Officer. He’ll have a hand in player development and mentoring, alongwith and corporate and government relations.

The 38-year old said in a statement that the club means a lot to him and his family.

“The club is in a great position both on and off the field,” he said.

“It is stable, has great leadership and has a playing list that will ensure sustained success for many years to come.”

“It is clear that the club is totally united and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

Burgoyne played 157 games for the Power, including their 2004 premiership team before transferring to Hawthorne in 2009.

Port Adelaide chief executive Matthew Richardson said that “everyone at Port Adelaide is very proud of Shaun and his journey” and “are thrilled that he has decided to start the next phase of his life with his family back here at Port Adelaide”.

“Shaun will play an important role within our football department. Part of his role will be in football operations where Shaun will assist with list management and provide mentoring and leadership for our entire playing group,” Mr Richardson said.

“Through a community liaison role, Shaun will also play an important role with key stakeholders including club commercial partners and government relations.

“And we look forward to having Shaun as our Indigenous Liaison Officer and involved in our industry-leading Aboriginal Programs, including the Santos Aboriginal Power Cup.”

Burgoyne is set to commence his new role at Port Adelaide on November 1.

By Teisha Cloos