After placing fourth on Masterchef Season four, Mindy Woods has brought her cooking chops back to the Masterchef kitchen for this season’s fans and favourites edition.

Since her previous appearance, Ms Woods has spent time developing her culinary ability and knowledge. She eventually set up her own restaurant in Byron Bay named Karkalla.

A Bundjalung woman of the Widjabul Wia bul clan, Woods has a strong desire to connect indigenous and non-indigenous people with Aboriginal culture through food.

During her last stint on the show Woods became known for her love of South-East Asian cooking and ingredients.

While she still cooks South-East Asian food, Woods said her cooking style had evolved.

“I still love South East Asian food, it became an influence in my life and cooking from my time living in Malaysia as a child,” she said.

“My food now has evolved to include influences from many different cooking styles and techniques and is heavily influenced by native Indigenous ingredients also.

“Spending time with my nan and mob on Country down the beaches of Ballina where we would pipi, crack oysters off rock walls, fish and pick pigface are some of my most cherished memories.

“These are memories that inspire my cooking to this very day.”

In the 10 years since she’s been on Masterchef, Woods said her life, and the way she understands food, had changed.

“I have had an incredible career in food, mostly in Sydney and in the last couple of years returned to Country to reconnect with my family, country and culture,” she said.

“I’ve also started to connect the significance between seasonality, our Country and environment to the way we eat.

“It’s so important we understand where our food comes from and how to protect our environment for future generations.”

Woods said her restaurant Karkalla was an opportunity for her to inspire her guests through her culture and upbringing.

“At my restaurant, I try to connect my guests with Indigenous history, culture and knowledge through food,” she said.

“I source local seasonal produce and native ingredients that are ancient and sacred to this land.

“Our food, like our culture, has a connection to Country which is interwoven through out history.”

Woods said native ingredients were something she hoped to showcase more of, both in the Masterchef kitchen and beyond.

“Australia is not only home to the world’s oldest living culture, we are also home to the oldest food on the Earth,” she said.

“These foods are rare, unique, world-class and ours to embrace, protect and celebrate.

“I would love to showcase that Indigenous Australia has a unique and vibrant culinary culture and that it is unique to each individual mob and Country.

“These ingredients have connection with Country, our history our culture and that connection is inseparable. It’s part of the uniqueness and beauty of our foods.”

Masterchef Fans & Favourites premieres on Easter Monday, April 18.