Butchulla comedian Janty Blair has been crowned Australia’s Deadly Funny winner at Naarm’s (Melbourne) International Comedy Festival – and it all started with a Bumble date.

For 16 years, the Deadly Funny competition has operated as a showcase for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander comedians and last Saturday crowned its 2022 champion among 12 performers.

Astutely humble and buzzing with energy, Blair said it was the comradery and support from host, Kevin Kropinyeri and fellow contenders which made the experience special.

The 11 Deadly Funny national finalists who performed included Bel Mac (Kukatha/Wikangu, Kaurana, SA), Ben Moodie (Gamilaroi, VIC), Cameron Ribbons (Kamilaroi, ACT), Dave Human (Wiradjuri, Living Dunghutti country, NSW), Dora Smith (Yawuru/Noongar, Broome & Perth, WA), Gavin Sempel (Dharawalm, VIC), Janty E Blair (Butchulla, QLD), Jessie Human (Wiradjuri Dharug and Dharkinjung, NSW), Kylan Abrum (Yidinji, QLD), Maureen French (Darug, NSW) and Nathan Wright (Larrakia/Wurrumungu, NT).

Taking out 2022 Deadly Funny title wasn’t the only highlight for Blair; it was the special moments shared.

“We all came back cheering each other on,” Blair said.

“I felt like a winner when we all got together, and we all loved each up, hugged.”

Blair said it was only recently on a Bumble date in Byron Bay she first gave comedy a crack.

Upon noticing only two of 12 comedians performing during her date were women, Blair decided she “could be that someone”.

Blair is forthcoming in sharing that it’s her sisters in Brisbane that she takes inspiration from, and its these same tiddas that show up to support when performing.

“The comedians I look up to are all in my family, in my mob and my community,” she said.

“I share this award with… all my tidda girls in Brissy, and I share it with my cousins, aunties and uncles, because that’s my inspiration.”

A wearer of many hats, between producing at Brisbane multicultural Art Centre, and in the final swing of a Fine Arts Degree – Blair excitingly said she now had her sights set on a one hour stand-up show for herself.

It’s been a whirlwind few days for the Deadly Funny Winner Janty Blair, not one to rest on her laurels, Blair has flown between Melbourne, Hobart, Briny Island and back to Brisbane with plans to perform at Kickstart’s Comedy, Fortnightly Open Mic Night next week.