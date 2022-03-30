The Federal Government’s pre-election budget has been derided for backing fossil fuels amid myriad natural disasters by WA Greens senator and Yamatji-Noongar woman Dorinda Cox.

Ms Cox, the first Indigenous woman to deliver the Greens’ budget reply speech, on Wednesday described the budget as a “plea for votes” instead of a long-term plan for Australia’s future.

She said more than $37bn allocated to fossil fuels subsidies would accelerate climate catastrophes such as the devastating flooding and bushfires seen in recent years.

“Instead of investing in the restoration of Australia’s biodiversity, public money will be spent on bypassing environmental protection to fast track environmental approval for their fossil fuel mates,” Ms Cox said.

“Further billions will be spent on dams that will destroy critical habitats, and pollute our Great Barrier Reef.

“For the people who are worried about bushfires, or how they’re going to cope with the next heatwave, or how to rebuild their homes from worsening disasters – once again, you have been abandoned.”

On first Nations issues Ms Cox said the budget was “more of the same”.

“If the government is serious about justice and equality for First Nations people, there needs to be real investment in First Nations communities,” she said.

“There is no Treaty – only short term thinking, from a government with no real vision for the future.

“Morrison and his cronies are hell bent on destroying Country – land, skies and waters that First Nations people have cared for and sustained for generations.”

Ms Cox said the Greens would campaign on housing affordability, banning new fossil fuel projects, taxing wealthy individuals and corporations, and getting dental and mental health onto Medicare.