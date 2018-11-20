Brooke Peris scores stunning deflection goal in China

The Hockeyroos have lost their first match of the 2018 Champions Trophy in Changzou, China.

World number one ranked side, the Netherlands, humbled the Hockeyroos 3-0 on Tuesday night after winning their opening two matches of the tournament.

Darwin-based Hockeyroos’ player Brooke Peris starred in their 2-0 win over Great Britain on the weekend.

Australia are sitting second on the ladder behind the Netherlands after three games.

Peris scored a stunning deflection goal to help the Hockeyroos to an unassailable 2-0 half time lead over 2016 Rio Olympic Gold Medalists Great Britain.

On Tuesday the Netherlands scored the opening two goals in the second quarter, Marjin Veen and Caia van Maaskker both finding the back of the net.

The Netherlands sealed the victory in the first minute of the last period when Ginella Zerbo finished off a tidy play.

The Hockeyroos have sent a young side to China as part of coach Paul Gaudoin’s plan to prepare his team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“It’s one game at a time,” Gaudoin told reporters.

“I’m very pleased we were able to play a bit better in our second half. It’s coming together slowly.”

Australia’s next matches are against China on Thursday evening and Japan on Saturday.

The Hockeyroos haven’t won the Champions Trophy since 2003.

