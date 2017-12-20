BREAKING: Landmark Native Title win in WA

Traditional owners of the Mount Jowlaenga area in Western Australia’s Kimberley have today won a landmark court battle against miner Sheffield Resources over one of the biggest mineral sands deposits to be discovered in three decades.

The traditional owners had appealed to the Full Court of the Federal Court in an attempt to stop the ASX-listed company pressing ahead with its multi-million dollar Thunderbird project on their land without having reached agreements with them in key areas, including compensation and the management of Aboriginal heritage sites.

At the heart of the appeal was the question of when the obligation by companies to negotiate in good faith ended — if it did at all — in Native Title dealings.

In a majority decision handed down in Melbourne, Justices Anthony North and John Griffiths ruled in the Mount Jowlaenga people’s favour, finding the good faith obligation was “not explicitly subject to any particular point in time or cut-off date”.

They sent the matter back to the National Native Title Tribunal to be re-heard on points of law.

Native Title experts say the ruling will have far-reaching consequences for cases around Australia.

It overturned a previous decision by a single judge of the Federal Court, Justice Michael Barker, who in October ruled the law did not “carry with it the express obligation, or implied obligation, to negotiate in good faith” once a matter was before the National Native Title Tribunal.

His judgement had cleared the way for Sheffield to ask the WA Government to give the project the green light even though an agreement wasn’t in place with the Mount Jowlaenga people.

Native Title lawyers Arma Legal lodged the successful appeal for the Mount Jowlaenga people amid concerns the case was setting a dangerous precedent.

In October, Kimberley Land Council chief executive Nolan Hunter warned there should be no loss of the good faith protection at any point in the negotiation process.

The Mount Jowlaenga people said at the time that Justice Barker’s decision had meant the Native Title Act was being used to take advantage of them rather than protect them.

Sheffield Resources plans to operate its zircon-rich Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project on the Dampier Peninsular about 60km west of Derby.

The company hopes to begin construction on the site later this year, with production to begin in 2019.

The Kimberley Land Council has been contacted for comment.

Wendy Caccetta

reporter@nit.com.au