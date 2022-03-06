Incumbent Greens senator Lidia Thorpe will lead an all-Indigenous Victorian senate ticket for the first time into this year’s Federal election.

The Greens on Sunday morning revealed their four-candidate ticket for the election, due to be held in May.

Ms Thorpe, a Gunnai, Gunditjmara and DjabWurrung woman, will be joined by Taungurung man Adam Frogley; Gunditjmara-Keerray Wurrung-Peek Wurrung-Djab Wurrung woman Sissy Austin; and Wiradjuri person Zeb Payne.

“Everyone benefits from First Nations knowledge,” Ms Thorpe said.

It’s time to put us in the driver’s seat to build a better future and safer climate for everyone in this country.”

Mr Frogley, who is the National Director of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Team at the National Tertiary Education Union, said his top priority was addressing climate change through Treaty.

“We’re the oldest living culture in the world, we have the solutions to the climate crisis,” he said.

“Treaty will stop the racism and discrimination that we still experience to an enormous extent.”

Kinship carer Ms Austin said she wanted to see recommendations from numerous royal commissions addressed.

“The Bringing them Home report, the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody – we have the solutions and they’re being ignored,” she said.

“In 2022, there’s over double the amount of First Nations kids in out-of-home care compared to when Keven Rudd apologised to the Stolen Generation.”

Payne said health and happiness would be among his priorities.

“We may start by raising the age of legal responsibility, then securing land rights and protection of First Nations sacred sites through Treaty,” they said.