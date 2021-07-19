Noongar man Bradley Hill has been subjected to racial slurs online following St Kilda’s loss to Port Adelaide on Saturday.

Hill’s fiancée Samantha Dobbs was sent messages about her partner that she shared on her Instagram stories labelling it “revolting, repulsive racist behaviour”.

The messages sent to Dobbs followed the Saints’ 13-point loss at Marvel Stadium where the troll claimed Hill had “f**ked the whole game”, along with multiple racial slurs.

The Saints then took a stand on their socials uploading a picture of a written statement with the caption “This has to stop”.

“A loss is a loss. It does not give people the right to racially abuse or personally vilify a player, their family or anyone in the community,” the statement read.

“Too many times this year, our players and their loved ones have been victim to this type of abuse — enough is enough.

“If you engage in online abuse, you are not with us.

“Together we rise above and help stamp out racism.”

Online abuse towards Indigenous sports stars continues in 2021 as trolls are still able to hide behind anonymous identities online.

Lardil/Waanyi man Charlie Cameron was also recently subjected to online racial comments, with Lions teammate Mitch Robinson calling out the user.

I genuinely don’t understand what is wrong with today’s society. This happens regularly. You sit behind a screen and shit to me but when you speak about my kids you cross the line. When will social media have compulsory ID when creating accounts. Disgusting and pathetic humans. pic.twitter.com/1qEo7pQZM3 — Mitch Robinson (@MitchRobinson05) July 18, 2021

Chair of the Indigenous Players Alliance Des Headland said although steps have been taken to remove spectators caught being racist at the games, social media has become the biggest problem and nothing seems to be changing.

“It’s a matter where police may need to start getting involved, and it really is an internal issue for the League and social platforms to work out how to find the trolls behind the fake accounts,” Headland told NIT.

Paddy Ryder, Eddie Betts, Liam Ryan, Neville Jetta, and Matt Parker are just some of the players who have also recently been subject to online racial attacks.

By Teisha Cloos