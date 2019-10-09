St Kilda is set to offer Fremantle Dockers star player Bradley Hill a stand out deal in its trade negotiations with the Western Australian club.

After Hill nominated St Kilda as his club of choice for a potential trade, the Saints have teed up a deal worth approximately $900,000 per season on a long term deal.

However, the potential trade is not without controversy.

During medical testing at the Saints a knee injury was discovered which Hill had been playing with for the entirety of his 2019 season with the Dockers.

Scans confirmed a meniscus injury which the Saints have said they will be watching closely if the deal for Hill is successful.

The Indigenous superstar and Doig medallist had notified Fremantle mid-season of his desire to head to a Melbourne-based club.

General Manager for Fremantle, Peter Bell said that the Saints will need to offer a great deal to make the trade appealing.

“The onus is really on St Kilda and it is incumbent on them to demonstrate to us a deal that would be satisfactory for us, and that will obviously happen over the next few days,” Bell said.

Concerning the value placed on Hill’s head, Bell said Fremantle would like the value to reflect the impact the midfielder has on the club.

“We would think that some of their offers back to us would be reflective of the numbers that are out there,” Bell said.

The Saints will have to put a fair amount on the table for Fremantle to take the offer seriously.

The potential trade talk comes as another potential recruit to the purple and white was snapped up by West Coast this week in Tim Kelly.

By Caris Duncan