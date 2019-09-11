Australia’s Boomers are breaking records as they bound towards the finals of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup.

For the first time in history, the Boomers have had a 6-0 streak in the World Cup event.

The team did the groundwork early in the season to pass through the preliminary stages defeating Canada, Senegal, Lithuania, the Dominican Republic, France and now, the Czech Republic.

The team dominated Lithuania 87-82, scoring the first two baskets and setting the pace for the game.

Although beginning the third quarter in the lead, 68-60, Lithuania had overtaken the Boomers by its end.

The last five minutes of the game saw Andrew Bogut out, but the legendary Patty Mills fought back.

The Muralag Ynunga man and three-time Olympian showed his worth in the last four minutes of the game, sinking seven points – including an impressive three-pointer in the final thirty seconds that left everyone nervously hanging onto their seats.

The Boomers then faced the Dominican Republic and they started off strong in the first quarter with a five-point lead.

Australia slipped behind a little at the end of the first half, however fought back throughout the remainder of the game to finish on an 82-76 win.

While France beat the already suffering Lithuania, Australia conquered the European country ending on a close score of 100-98, in a match that many thought the Boomers would come out of heading home.

France was lacking on their defence, which led to Australia taking the lead.

Mills made a crucial intercept in the final four seconds and finished with 30 points to his name – yet another incredible display of the player’s talent.

With this win in their pocket, the Boomers moved onto Shanghai to meet the Czech Republic in the quarter finals.

The Boomers defeated the Czech team after settling into a winning position in the third quarter, with Patty Mills dominating again scoring an enormous 24 points.

The 82-70 victory came as France pushed out the two-time defending champion United States team, 89-79.

The American loss means the Boomers will make FIBA history by finishing higher in the competition than the United States.

The Boomers are now through to the semi-finals and will face Spain on Friday night, with tip off scheduled at approximately 6pm AEST.

Should the Boomers take it all the way, they will make history with their first international medal.

