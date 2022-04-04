A one kilometre seawall built on Australia’s northernmost inhabited island will mitigate coastal inundation to better protect a remote community from rising sea levels and severe weather events.

The $15 million project on Boigu Island in the Torres Strait, nine kilometres south of Papua New Guinea, included construction of a 1km wall, raising and extending the bund wall, and upgrading stormwater drainage.

Torres Strait Regional Authority chairman Napau Pedro Stephen said a focus on local needs delivered the best possible outcome for the Boigu community.

“It’s a wonderful example of what can be achieved through the collaboration of all levels of government,” he said.

Boigu Seawall before & after 1 of 6

Torres Strait Island Regional Council Mayor Phillemon Mosby said the seawall would make an enormous difference to the lives of Boigu residents.

“Our Boigu community members deserve to feel that their lives, their possessions and their heritage are protected,” he said.

“this is on the minds of all constituents in our region during this wet season.”

Federal Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt said the project prioritised local employment and training for Torres Strait Islanders.

“The new Boigu Seawall is a practical response delivered by all levels of government working together to address the effects of climate change and the threat of inundation for our Torres Strait communities,” he said.

The project is part of a broader $40 million program of coastal protection works across five islands in the region.