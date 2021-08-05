The Carlton Blues are looking to move with the times as they plan to rewrite their constitution to recognise women and First Nations people.

The move will be put to a vote at a general meeting on August 17, with plans to drastically expand the number of members who can vote in a club election by giving their AFL members a vote.

Outgoing Club President Mark LoGiudice said he would be amazed if the members did not support the changes.

“I would be flabbergasted if they didn’t want to approve any one of these. I would be blown away,” LoGiudice said.

Indigenous recognition in the club’s constitution highlights the role of First Nations people in the formation of the game and acknowledges the land’s Traditional Owners.

“These are changes we believe are well overdue, given the community expectations, and it is just the right thing to do,” LoGiudice said.

“The two biggest points when I say well overdue is recognition of our Indigenous community, so Indigenous recognition in our constitution, and gender recognition.”

“It is recognition of all our female athletes, supporters, and members which we haven’t had in the past. It corrects all the gender references in the constitution.

“And it is not just about the Indigenous players— it is about the Traditional Owners of the land and the contribution of the First Nations people to the formation of the game.”

But in a bizarre twist Blues life member and long-time President of the powerful ‘Carltonians’ coterie group, Vince Loccisano is urging members to vote against the proposed changes.

“I am urging all Carlton Members to firstly vote NO to the proposed constitutional changes on 17th August,” Loccisano said in a statement released to the media.

Carlton supporter Vince Loccisano has provided this statement to @7NewsMelbourne. He is opposed to changes to the Carlton Constitution. And wants to now challenge the board. pic.twitter.com/BMGqQtwLQ2 — Tom Browne (@TomBrowne7) August 2, 2021

“And secondly to support me in my motion to install a new board — I implore Carlton members to take back control of our club.”

Loccisano is calling on the Carlton board to postpone the August 17 meeting or face the threat of an Extraordinary General Meeting.

By Teisha Cloos