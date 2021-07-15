The Blues have fallen short of a series whitewash but still got to raise the Origin trophy after losing to Queensland in Wednesday night’s Origin match.

The Maroons avoided what would have been an historic series clean-sweep when they defeated New South Wales 20-18 at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast.

Both teams haven’t claimed a three-game series in over a decade; Queensland last won 3/3 in 2010 and NSW in 2000.

Although this year’s series has already been won by NSW after Game 2, there was no easy play in sight from either team.

The game ultimately came down to a 79th-minute penalty goal attempt from Latrell Mitchell when he attempted a kick from 50m out, but landed just one metre short of the posts.

Torres Strait Islander and Samoan man Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow made a show-stopping debut for Queensland and even managed to bag a try for his team.

Hamiso will tonight become the youngest Cowboy to make his Origin debut! ➡️ https://t.co/leoZDJbUuY pic.twitter.com/oHoKor4kwG — NQ Cowboys (@nthqldcowboys) July 13, 2021

The 19-year-old Cowboys speedster has now joined the likes of Scott Prince and Arthur Beetson, who also scored tries on their Origin debuts.

Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton both scored for the Blues last night with Mitchell converting 3/3.

Both Queensland and NSW suffered losses to their Game 3 sides as a result of injury and one COVID-19 breach.

David Fifita missed out due to his suspension when he was unable to have a grade one dangerous contact charge downgraded.

For the first time in Origin history, the series was hosted in Queensland because of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in NSW, with Wednesday night’s game reeling in a crowd of 26,307.

By Teisha Cloos