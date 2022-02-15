Eleven Victorian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and designers have been participating in the first year of the Koorie Heritage Trust’s inaugural Blak Design program.

Blak Design is a four-year program presented by the Koorie Heritage Trust to foster First Nations cultural innovation within the Victorian design sector.

KHT chief executive Tom Mosby said Blak Design was part of a series of projects exploring Australian contemporary First Nations design.

“These projects aim to promote First Nations design principles and best practice methodologies and theories to the broader design community while supporting and mentoring First Nations designers,” he said.

Each of the programs participants undertook hands-on workshops – learning and refining their jewellery making skills.

They also participated in professional development workshops with creative industry leaders in business, design and marketing.

The Participating First Nations artists are: Ange Jeffery (Wiradjuri), Aunty Beverley Meldrum (Wirangu, Kokatha), Cassie Leatham (Taungurung), Hollie Johnson (Gunaikurnai, Monero Ngarigo), Isobel Morphy-Walsh (Taun Wurrung), Jenna Lee (Larrakia, Wardaman and Karajarri), Kait James (Wadawurrung), Lisa Waup (Gunditjmara and Torres Strait Islander), Sandy Hodge (Lardil), Sharn Geary (Bundjalung) and Aunty Suzanne Connelly-Klidomitis (Wiradjuri).

Their work can be seen at the Blak Jewellery exhibition, with each artist/designer presenting a range of contemporary jewellery anchored by their connection to culture, Country and family.

Wadawurrung artist Kait James said she had enjoyed using different materials to turn stories into unique jewellery and wearable art.

“My work has been based around my love of sheoaks or ngarri in Wadawurrung, and the connections to my ancestors,” she said.

“Using different material to look at form and movement but also combining my love of colour to create various different pendants and necklaces.’’

Another participant, Hollie Johnson said the program opened her eyes to a new world.

“I have gained an immense appreciation for this fine art, along with meeting and working with some amazing people from across many artistic disciplines,” she said.

“The pieces I have created from this program carry connection to Country.

“Combining both flora and fauna of what connects myself to Family and Place, that of which we have held dear to our hearts for many generations.”

The exhibition is open until Sunday, March 27 at the Koorie Heritage Trust, Yarra Building, Fed Square.