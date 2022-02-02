The NRL is gearing up for one of the most anticipated games of the season, when the Indigenous All Stars take on the Māori All Stars.
It will be the first time that the showcase game is played in Sydney, however not every star will be there to shine.
Latrell Mitchell will be missing out on the match after being suspended last season for a reckless high tackle hit on Joey Manu.
His suspension saw him miss out on the NRL’s grand final with South Sydney – but he has been given the green light to play in the pre-season Charity Shield match against St George Illawarra.
The NRL has come under scrutiny for this decision, and many are asking the question why can’t he also play in this representative game.
Mitchell copped at six-match ban and was charged with a grade-two tackle – under the NRL rules, suspended players only miss trials if found guilty of a grade three offence or higher.
However, the rules show that suspended players are ruled out of representative matches, including the All Stars game, but not pre-season matches (like the charity shield).
Regardless, Mitchell’s presence will be missed and the Indigenous All Stars coach, Laurie Daley said “It certainly would have been special to have Latrell as a part of it and I know he would have wanted to be part of this game but unfortunately he won’t be there.”
Due to a mix of circumstances more big name players haven’t been included in the squad.
Kalyn Ponga, Jack Wighton, Cody Walker and Jarome Luai have also not been named, but the NRL have said they’re willing to make last minute changes depending on eventuating circumstances.
The teams will be going into a a six-day camp and will have similar ‘bubble’ restrictions like the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
The Indigenous All Stars (Men)
Albert Kelly
Alex Johnston
Andrew Fifita
Braydon Trindall
David Fifita
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Jack Bird
Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
Jesse Ramien
Josh Addo-Carr
Josh Curran
Josh Kerr
Kotoni Staggs
Nicho Hynes
Reuben Cotter
Ryan James
Selywn Cobbo
Tyrell Fuimaono
Will Kennedy
Will Smith
Māori All Stars (Men)
Briton Nikora
Chanel Harris-Tavita
Dylan Walker
Erin Clark
Esan Marsters
James Fisher-Harris
Jayden Nikorima
Jazz Tevaga
Jordan Rapana
Joseph Tapine
Kenny Bromwich
Kevin Proctor
Kodi Nikorima
Morgan Harper
Pasami Saulo
Patrick Herbert
Reimis Smith
Royce Hunt
TC Robati
Tuku Hau Tapuha
Indigenous All Stars (Women)
Bree Chester
Bobbi Law
Caitlan Johnston
Jaime Chapman
Janelle William
Jasmine Peters
Kaitlyn Phillips
Keilee Joseph
Kirra Dibb
Kyra Simon
Quincy Dodd
Rhiannon Revell-Blair
Sarah Field
Shaniah Power
Shaylee Bent
Tahlulah Tillett
Tamika Upton
Tommaya Kelly-Sines
Māori All Stars (Women)
Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly
Botille Vette-Welsh
Corban Baxter (c)
Jocephy Daniels
Katelyn Vaha’akolo
Kennedy Cherrington
Krystal Rota
Lavinia Gould
Mya Hill-Moana
Nita Maynard
Olivia Kernick
Page McGregor
Raecene McGregor
Rona Peters
Roxette Mura
Shannon Mato
Tiana Raftstrand-Smith
Zahara Temara
Both the men’s and women’s All Stars games are set to be played next Saturday on February 12.
By Teisha Cloos