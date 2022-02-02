The NRL is gearing up for one of the most anticipated games of the season, when the Indigenous All Stars take on the Māori All Stars.

It will be the first time that the showcase game is played in Sydney, however not every star will be there to shine.

Latrell Mitchell will be missing out on the match after being suspended last season for a reckless high tackle hit on Joey Manu.

His suspension saw him miss out on the NRL’s grand final with South Sydney – but he has been given the green light to play in the pre-season Charity Shield match against St George Illawarra.

The NRL has come under scrutiny for this decision, and many are asking the question why can’t he also play in this representative game.

Mitchell copped at six-match ban and was charged with a grade-two tackle – under the NRL rules, suspended players only miss trials if found guilty of a grade three offence or higher.

However, the rules show that suspended players are ruled out of representative matches, including the All Stars game, but not pre-season matches (like the charity shield).

Regardless, Mitchell’s presence will be missed and the Indigenous All Stars coach, Laurie Daley said “It certainly would have been special to have Latrell as a part of it and I know he would have wanted to be part of this game but unfortunately he won’t be there.”

Due to a mix of circumstances more big name players haven’t been included in the squad.

Kalyn Ponga, Jack Wighton, Cody Walker and Jarome Luai have also not been named, but the NRL have said they’re willing to make last minute changes depending on eventuating circumstances.

The teams will be going into a a six-day camp and will have similar ‘bubble’ restrictions like the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The Indigenous All Stars (Men)

Albert Kelly

Alex Johnston

Andrew Fifita

Braydon Trindall

David Fifita

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Jack Bird

Jamayne Taunoa-Brown

Jesse Ramien

Josh Addo-Carr

Josh Curran

Josh Kerr

Kotoni Staggs

Nicho Hynes

Reuben Cotter

Ryan James

Selywn Cobbo

Tyrell Fuimaono

Will Kennedy

Will Smith

Māori All Stars (Men)

Briton Nikora

Chanel Harris-Tavita

Dylan Walker

Erin Clark

Esan Marsters

James Fisher-Harris

Jayden Nikorima

Jazz Tevaga

Jordan Rapana

Joseph Tapine

Kenny Bromwich

Kevin Proctor

Kodi Nikorima

Morgan Harper

Pasami Saulo

Patrick Herbert

Reimis Smith

Royce Hunt

TC Robati

Tuku Hau Tapuha

Indigenous All Stars (Women)

Bree Chester

Bobbi Law

Caitlan Johnston

Jaime Chapman

Janelle William

Jasmine Peters

Kaitlyn Phillips

Keilee Joseph

Kirra Dibb

Kyra Simon

Quincy Dodd

Rhiannon Revell-Blair

Sarah Field

Shaniah Power

Shaylee Bent

Tahlulah Tillett

Tamika Upton

Tommaya Kelly-Sines

Māori All Stars (Women)

Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly

Botille Vette-Welsh

Corban Baxter (c)

Jocephy Daniels

Katelyn Vaha’akolo

Kennedy Cherrington

Krystal Rota

Lavinia Gould

Mya Hill-Moana

Nita Maynard

Olivia Kernick

Page McGregor

Raecene McGregor

Rona Peters

Roxette Mura

Shannon Mato

Tiana Raftstrand-Smith

Zahara Temara

Both the men’s and women’s All Stars games are set to be played next Saturday on February 12.

By Teisha Cloos