Maintaining cultural tradition in future generations served as inspiration for Bidjara brothers Travis and Dylan Dwyer to digitise Dreamtime stories into animated works.

The projects hopes to produce authentic storytelling, seeking guidance from Elders and custodians throughout the process.

The central Queensland brothers were brought up hearing yarning stories from their mother and hope they might help continue this custom.

“Digitally recording Dreamtime stories is a high priority to prevent ancient culture from being lost,” Dylan said.

“With new generations these practices are being replaced with modern education technologies such as documenting in digital, print and audio platforms.”

With an accompanying book, the first animation will tell the Dreamtime story of how the sun and moon came to be.

“It would most likely be a digital pairing with the book itself, so you would be able to purchase the story in a physical copy as well as get access to the animation that would go alongside it,” Dylan said.

“We’re sort of aiming towards that cartoony look.”

“Something that adults and people interested in Indigenous storytelling would be capable of watching and enjoying.”

As a nod to their childhood, the brothers plan for their mum to narrate the first story.

“This is something we feel very passionate about, being a story that our mother has told for quite a long time,” Dylan said.

The pair are largely self-taught. Travis took to online learning in digital animation as the pandemic stopped much of the pairs work in solar farming. Dylan contributes to storyboarding and creative direction.

As a team, Travis and Dylan received $10,000 in this year’s Innovate with NBN grants program, winning the Indigenous category.

The initiative is aimed at supporting regional small businesses.

“It was sort of a shock, we really didn’t expect to make it as a finalist,” Dylan said.

“We got the phone call to tell us we had been nominated as the final two in our category,”

“It was very exciting to say the least.”

The grant money will help purchase hardware to develop future stories. With the additional parts the brothers plan to develop a range of story-types.

“We’re going to look to move towards other stories, not just Dreamtime stories but local stories and spiritual stories,” Dylan said.

“Not just limited to Indigenous works, but all sorts of animation works,”

“We’re optimistic and it’s looking promising.”

The brothers plan on finishing the current project within the next 12 months.