Western Australian Treasurer and Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Ben Wyatt, has reaffirmed he will retire at the 2021 State election.

The Minister previously announced in February he would step down, however, he stayed on throughout COVID-19 to ensure WA’s success in economic recovery.

Motivated by family interests, Minister Wyatt’s decision will see the end of his political career.

In a statement the WA Treasurer said with both the successful delivery of the 2020-21 State Budget in October and the state’s economic recovery, now felt like the right time for him to move on.

“In March, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the Western Australian community, I had been reluctant to leave in the midst of this great fight,” he said.

“But having completed the delivery of the State Budget, which supports the continued economic recovery from the pandemic, I am now confident that Western Australia is well on its way to overcoming the challenges presented to it by COVID-19.

“The State has now gone more than seven months without a case of community transmission and the WA Recovery Plan is seeing our economy grow again.”

The Treasurer expressed his thanks to Premier Mark McGowan.

“His leadership has been critical in stabilising the State’s financial position and in the recovery of our economy. His friendship has been invaluable during my time in politics.”

“I also want to acknowledge and thank the WA Labor Party and the people of Victoria Park, for the opportunity and support I have received from them over my parliamentary career.

“I feel blessed to have been given the opportunity to serve as Treasurer and a Cabinet Minister for our great State, and I greatly appreciate the support of my colleagues and my family for making that possible.”

Minister Wyatt began his political career in 2006, after winning a by-election following the resignation of former Premier Geoff Gallop. In 2017, Minister Wyatt made history becoming Australia’s first Indigenous Australian Treasurer.

Minister Wyatt will serve until the next State election, which is scheduled for March 13, 2021.

Hannah Beazley, WA Labor Party member and daughter of WA Governor, Kim Beazley, is speculated to be Minister Wyatt’s successor in the seat of Victoria Park.

By Rachael Knowles