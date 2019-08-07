Beale on track to smash Super Rugby game record

Ten more games and Kurtley Beale will break the record for the most Super Rugby games by a Waratah.

He’ll have the chance to add the milestone to his resume in 2020, after signing with the NSW Waratahs for another year.

Beale’s decision to stay in Super Rugby is against the grain, as fellow Wallabies David Pocock, Christian Lealiifano and Bernard Foley are all set to head overseas after the Rugby World Cup.

The 30-year-old said he has a strong desire to win another Super Rugby Premiership, with just the 2014 silverware in his cabinet so far.

“I’ve spent the vast majority of my career here in New South Wales representing the Waratahs, it’s been an honour and something I’ll always be thankful for,” Beale said.

“To represent your home state in a competition like Super Rugby, having made wonderful memories and friends is really special – I’m looking forward to building on that in 2020.”

Beale has played 85 games for the Wallabies and said he thinks he has another 4-5 years at the elite level.

“Obviously, World Cup years bring about change and we’re in an exciting period here at the Waratahs with some exciting young players and a new coach to be appointed,” Beale said, adding that he hopes to sign a longer contract soon.

For the Waratahs, Beale’s leadership was a big factor in his re-signing.

“We’ve seen what [Beale] can do on the field over a number of years, the positions he can cover in the backline and the way he can break a game open from anywhere,” New South Wales Rugby Union General Manager Tim Rapp said.

“[Beale] is going to have a really important role to play with some of our younger outside back – imparting the experience he’s gained at Super Rugby and Test level with those guys.”