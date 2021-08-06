The Tokyo Olympics has almost come to an end for our Indigenous athletes, with the deadly beach volleyball duo finishing off strong on Friday bringing home the silver.

Wulli Wulli woman Taliqua Clancy and partner Mariafe Artacho del Solar have represented Australia on the podium for the first time in 21 years for the sport.

The dynamic duo went down to the USA in straight sets and although disappointed, they were still proud of taking home the silver for Australia.

“They were really good, we knew we were going to be up for a battle,” Clancy said after the match.

“I’m so proud of what we were able to achieve, [but it’s] definitely not the colour we wanted.”

It’s been a long road, with many highs and lows, but I’m so grateful. Such an honour to hit the 100 club 💚💛 @TheMatildas https://t.co/WbHhH751zE — Kyah Simon (@KyahSimon) August 3, 2021

The Matildas played for the bronze medal against the USA on Wednesday night and after a fierce fight went down 4-3.

History was made for Anaiwan woman Kyah Simon who became the first Indigenous Footballer to reach 100 caps in football.

The Australian Opals suffered a 79-55 point loss to the USA on Wednesday night, bringing the basketball team’s road to an end.

The men’s basketball team will face Slovenia on Saturday night in the bronze medal match.

Muralag and Ynunga man Patty Mills has also decided to leave his NBA team, the San Antonio Spurs, after 10 seasons with the team. He has signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Australia currently sits fifth on the medal tally with 43 medals: 17 gold, six silver, 20 bronze.

By Teisha Cloos