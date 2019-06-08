Barty set to become second Indigenous player to win French Open

Ash Barty has secured herself a spot in the French Open final after winning against American Amanda Anisimova.

After a rocky start which saw Ms Anisimova take out the first set 6-7 (7-4) in a tiebreak, Ms Barty came back strong to win the remaining two sets 6-3 6-3.

In a post-match press conference, Ms Barty said she was proud of herself and the way she handled the match despite losing the first set.

“It’s been an incredible journey the last three years; it’s been an incredible journey the last two weeks. I feel like I’ve played some really good tennis, some consistent tennis,” Ms Barty said.

Tonight, Ms Barty plays Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the championship match.

Should Ms Barty triumph tonight, she will become the second Indigenous player ever to raise the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1971 and the first Australian since Margaret Court in 1973.

The Queenslander said it’s incredible to be in the final and that it will be exciting for both players.

Remarking on her opponent’s skill on clay, Ms Barty was aware the match is likely to be difficult.

“I think for me it’s an opportunity to go out there and try bring it back to my style of tennis as much as possible and know at times it’s not going to be in my control,” Ms Barty said.

Ms Barty is already guaranteed a minimum of $1.9 million AUD in prize money and if she wins, she will take home $3.7 million.

“We’re in a pretty amazing place now,” Ms Barty told the press after her semi-final win.

