Ash Barty has kept a tight grip on her women’s Number One seed status by securing a win over French opponent Caroline Garcia in the Wuhan Open on Tuesday.

The win has guaranteed Barty’s place in the third round of the Chinese tournament.

Barty came from behind to win over Garcia 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the second round of the open in a two hour and eleven-minute match.

After the match, the Indigenous tennis star made reference to her loss of the first set.

“I had to make some small adjustments in the second set,” Ms Barty said.

“[The first set] was just kind of ebbing and flowing a little bit.”

The win was necessary to maintain the top spot, as losing the match would have resulted in Czech player Karolina Pliskova taking the top seed.

Rival Pliskova will now need to make it through to the semi-finals and advance one round further than Barty to take the top spot.

Barty’s next round in the Wuhan Open is against the USA’s Sofia Kenin on Wednesday at 3.30pm AEST.

By Caris Duncan