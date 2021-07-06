Ash Barty has shown why she is world No.1 after winning four straight matches at Wimbledon as she heads into the quarter final.

Barty took out Carla Suárez Navarro in an emotional opener after an hour and 43-minute battle last Tuesday.

Barty shared some special words with the 32-year-old cancer survivor before giving a tearful standing ovation as the Spaniard left the court.

“I kind of didn’t know what else to do [except applaud her off]. I wanted to give her a hug, just say congratulations on an exceptional, remarkable career,” said Barty.

She went on to face 22-year-old Russian Anna Blinkova on Thursday, where she took out the match in straight sets.

The second against Blinkova wasn’t Barty’s best performance, serving nine double faults and finishing with only 53 per cent of her first serves landing in the court.

Barty then took out Katerina Siniaková of the Czech Republic 6-3 7-5 on Sunday morning for the third round, saying her opponent pushed her to bring her A-game.

“It was a hell of a match right from the first point. Katerina brought an incredible level and it was a lot of fun playing out here,” Barty said.

“I knew that I had to play very near my best to be able to compete with her today, so [I’m] happy to be able to play some good stuff.”

The 25-year old reached the fourth round for the second time last night where she took down French Open champion Barbora Krejčíková of the Czech Republic 7-5 6-3.

The centre stage will see an all-Australian quarter final when Barty takes on fellow Aussie Ajla Tomljanović, where one of them will become the first Australian women’s semi-finalist since 2000.

The quarter final will take place Wednesday July 7 at 1.30am AEST.

By Teisha Cloos