Ash Barty has made history overnight, becoming the first Australian woman in over 40-years to win the Wimbledon final.

The Ngarigo woman took home the title in a thrilling three set win against Karolina Pliskova.

Barty beat the Czech star 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 in less than two hours.

“I’ve worked so hard my whole career with my team and with people that mean the most to me to try and achieve my goals and my dreams,” she said.

“To be able to do that today was incredible.”

Barty is the first Australia to take out the title since Lleyton Hewit in 2002.

She joins the likes of Australian female Wimbledon winners Margaret Court and Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

Barty is the second Aboriginal woman to win the title, following Wiradjuri woman Goolagong Cawley in 1980.

In honour of Goolagong Cawley, Barty played the final whilst dotting a dress inspired by her first Wimbledon triumph.

In an emotional interview, the 25-year-old said she hopes she “made Evonne proud.”

Barty, winning the first 14 points, broke her opponents serve twice and took the first set in just less than half an hour.

The second set proved a test for Barty with Pliskova finding her stride. However, two double faults and a forced forehand error enabled Barty to take the lead.

The match was decided in the third set when Pliskova sent a backhand into the net.

“It’s the most incredible feeling I’ve ever experienced on a tennis court and there was certainly disbelief,” Barty said.

Barty’s Wimbledon win was shadowed by an injury that could have seen her sidelined. She said that her team had been keeping “a lot of cards close to their chest.”

“[They] didn’t tell me a lot of the information they got from other specialists and there weren’t too many radiologists in Australia who had seen my injury. In a sense, it was a two-month injury,” she said.

“Being able to play here at Wimbledon was nothing short of a miracle.”

“It’s funny, sometimes the stars align. You can think positively, and you can plan and sometimes the stars align, and you can chase after your dreams.”

With two grand slams under her belt, Barty has cemented her name in Australian sport history.

“Australians have such a rich history in sport and being able to be a very small part of that is something I have always dreamed of,” she said.

“Trying to create a legacy, trying to create a path for young girls and boys to believe in their dreams and to live through that and learn my lessons along the way has been some of the best parts of my journey.

“To be able to be successful here at Wimbledon, to achieve my biggest dream has been absolutely incredible … The stars aligned over the past fortnight and it’s incredible that it happened to fall on the 50th anniversary of Evonne’s first title here, too.”

By Rachael Knowles