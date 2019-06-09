Barty becomes second Indigenous Australian to win French Open

Ash Barty has become the second ever Indigenous Australian to win a grand slam title after her mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

After the match was delayed for over an hour due to rain, Ms Barty came on court to deliver a 6-1 6-3 victory against Czech youngster Marketa Vondrousova.

The first set was over in a matter of minutes as Ms Barty took less than half an hour to secure the set 6-1 against her competitor.

The second set saw Ms Vondrousova fight a little harder to get back in the game, but to no avail as Ms Barty took out the set 6-3 and won her first Grand Slam title in about 70 minutes.

In a press conference after her grand slam win, Ms Barty praised her team for their efforts.

“I have an extraordinary group of genuine authentic people around me, and this is just a by-product of what we’ve been able to do,” Ms Barty said.

“It’s incredible, I’m a little bit speechless.”

Congratulations have since inundated the 23-year-old tennis player, with sporting greats such as Cathy Freeman, Sam Stosur, Sam Kerr and Rod Laver offering words of admiration and support.

Despite briefly hanging up the racket after struggling with the pressures of tennis and taking a break to play cricket for Brisbane Heat’s WBBL team, Ms Barty’s rise to take out the 2019 French Open has been spectacular.

“I never closed any doors…I needed time to grow as a person, to mature,” Ms Barty said.

She is the first Australian women’s singles French Open winner in 46 years, but more importantly, she is the second Indigenous Australian to win the French Open after Wiradjuri woman Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1971.

Ms Barty is a Ngarigo descendant and has publicly said before her heritage is important to her.

On Monday, Ms Barty will become number two in the WTA world rankings and the best-ranked Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976.

By Hannah Cross