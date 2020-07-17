Young Garrwa/Yanyuwa leader, Gadrian Hoosan, is hoping to shake up Territory politics, announcing his campaign for the seat of Barkly as an Independent last week.

Hoosan said voters living in the bush are fed up with politicians putting party politics over above local people and issues.

“Our people in Barkly have been badly neglected over the decades by politicians who show up for votes every four years, but go missing when our communities are in crisis,” Hoosan said.

“I’m stepping up to offer a chance for change because the Barkly deserves better. For years I have been actively campaigning to improve our conditions in the Barkly.”

The Independent candidate from Borroloola outlined his election promises in a statement, with commitments such as a Safe Drinking Water Act, solar powering communities and fixing the housing crisis.

“Politicians have sat back and left our people living in old emergency housing, hot tin shacks and overcrowded conditions that create social problems and cut our lives short,” he said.

“I will fight to fix the housing crisis in the Barkly and employ local workers to build more and better homes for all Barkly families in need.”

Hoosan also wants to invest into the Territory’s young people, noting they are often overlooked.

“Our young people should be our future, but instead they are getting locked up at record rates, hurting families and our communities,” he said.

“There is so much work to be done in the Barkly, but our young people are looked over time and again.

“I will fight to make sure there are strong opportunities for our young people to build pride and contribute to our region through jobs on country, fixing housing, and caring for our people.”

NIT contacted Hoosan for details around implementing a Safe Drinking Water Act, however he did not respond by time of publication.

By Hannah Cross