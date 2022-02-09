Malyangapa and Barkindji rapper Barkaa will headline this year’s SorBaes: Double Dip! music festival at Naarm’s (Melbourne’s) Sidney Myer Music Bowl on March 13.

The all-ages festival organised by DJ Soju Gang and Footscray Community Arts will this year feature 11 next-gen artists, many of whom have faced two years of lost gigs due to COVID-19.

Footscray Community Arts co-chief executive Daniel Santangeli said the festival gave a platform to artists historically excluded from mainstream arts and culture.

“By collaborating with Arts Centre Melbourne on SorBaes: Double Dip!, we are helping profile some of Australia’s best musicians in an accessible event for music lovers of all ages,” he said.

Supporting the music will be a host of food trucks, curated art spaces and market stalls.

Gunai/Kurnai, Yorta Yorta and Wiradjuri DJ and designer Soju Gang said the event brought together genre-evolving musicians from across Australia.

“There’s so many different spaces that thrive and co-exist here that everyone may not know about,” she said.

“I feel like SorBaes is an opportunity for me to pull back the curtain and share that with everyone: the beauty of opening yourself up to new sounds and vibrations, and even more, the importance of supporting our local talent here.”

Tickets have gone on sale this week for $15, $2 of which will go to the the Dhadjowa Foundation which supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families whose loved ones have died in custody.

Full line-up

Barkaa

Baro Sura

Jerome Farah

Kira Puru

Lay

Mulalo

Young Rorty

DJ Mirasia

DJ Smilez

DJ Soju Gang

DJ Swerv