Malyangapa and Barkindji rapper Barkaa will headline this year’s SorBaes: Double Dip! music festival at Naarm’s (Melbourne’s) Sidney Myer Music Bowl on March 13.
The all-ages festival organised by DJ Soju Gang and Footscray Community Arts will this year feature 11 next-gen artists, many of whom have faced two years of lost gigs due to COVID-19.
Footscray Community Arts co-chief executive Daniel Santangeli said the festival gave a platform to artists historically excluded from mainstream arts and culture.
“By collaborating with Arts Centre Melbourne on SorBaes: Double Dip!, we are helping profile some of Australia’s best musicians in an accessible event for music lovers of all ages,” he said.
Supporting the music will be a host of food trucks, curated art spaces and market stalls.
Gunai/Kurnai, Yorta Yorta and Wiradjuri DJ and designer Soju Gang said the event brought together genre-evolving musicians from across Australia.
“There’s so many different spaces that thrive and co-exist here that everyone may not know about,” she said.
“I feel like SorBaes is an opportunity for me to pull back the curtain and share that with everyone: the beauty of opening yourself up to new sounds and vibrations, and even more, the importance of supporting our local talent here.”
Tickets have gone on sale this week for $15, $2 of which will go to the the Dhadjowa Foundation which supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families whose loved ones have died in custody.
Full line-up
Baro Sura
Jerome Farah
Lay
Mulalo
Young Rorty
DJ Mirasia
DJ Swerv