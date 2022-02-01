A Western Australian distillery has been accused of using a sacred ingredient to flavour gin without consulting with Noongar people, and of blocking social media users who criticised the move.

SouWester Spirits, based in Margaret River in the state’s south west, infused a batch of gin with Nuytsia floribunda, commonly known as the moojar or Australian Christmas tree.

Boojarah Noongar man, Indigenous Professor in Biodiversity & Environmental Science Stephen van Leeuwen, told National Indigenous Times the tree has spiritual and other cultural importance.

“I’m not an Elder, but it is a significant tree for Noongar people in the South West of Western Australia where it is endemic, and that is to do with Dreamtime spirits and also to do with the seasonal calendar,” he said.

Professor van Leeuwen said “there are numerous Dreamtime stories associated with it, with the spirits of those who have passed residing in the tree.”

“It’s cultural significance for day to day life relates to the seasonal calendar, when it starts flowering it marks the change from Kambarang, which is dry and moderate, to Birak, dry and hot.”

A spokesperson for the South West Aboriginal Land and Sea Council told National Indigenous Times that they “would encourage all businesses operating on Noongar land to make the effort to learn about and respect cultural protocols, through ongoing dialogue with local Elders and knowledge holders.”

Wadandi-Bibbulman elder Sandra Hill told the ABC she was upset by the commercialisation of a product derived from a sacred tree.

“I think it’s absolutely culturally inappropriate and absolutely rude to not consult with the elders and custodians about the use of this tree, which is our most revered tree… It’s like going into a church and desecrating the idols in there… We don’t know who they have been consulting with … it’s certainly not us.”

Ngarabal man Anton Schirripa called out the company on social media for their use of the flower.

City of Cockburn councillor Chontelle Stone later wrote: “The Traditional Owners and custodians of this land are trying to let you know that your business has caused a great cultural offence by using a very sacred and spiritual tree as a condiment in your product. Don’t ignore them. Don’t hide or delete their posts.”

In a statement, SouWester Spirits acknowledged “this is a sacred tree to the Noongar people”.

“We acknowledge and respect the land upon which our ingredients come from… we take prison in doing as much collaboration conservation and consultation with the growers, supplies, and owners of the ingredients prior to use.”

However, a spokesperson for the company did not answer direct questions from the ABC as to whether Noongar people had been consulted.

The spokesperson said that no living tree was touched to source the flower, but that a flower which had fallen to the ground was used.

By Giovanni Torre