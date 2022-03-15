Ex-Carlton footballer Andrew Walker and Federal Greens senator Lidia Thorpe will be among the unlikely match-ups to take centrecourt for a charity basketball game in Melbourne this weekend.

The Koorie Academy and Victorian all-stars outfits will both feature well-known personalities for the game at Melbourne’s State Basketball Centre from 1pm Sunday.

Among the high profile players are ex-Bachelorette Brooke Blurton, ex-Bomber Nathan Lovett-Murray, Victorian MP Ingrid Stitt and former Australian basketballer Chris Anstey.

It is the first of what Koorie Academy plans to make an annual event bringing sport and community leaders together for a showcase game.

Koorie Academy head coach and Gunaikurnai man Ricky Baldwin said the game would serve as a beacon for people to work together to tackle high youth incarceration, suicide and foster care rates among Indigenous Australians.

“When you’ve got over 22,000 Australian Indigenous kids in out of home care, that’s the modern day Stolen generation,” he said.

“We can all learn together instead of having boardrooms and white people thinking they know what’s best, because we have to be on a journey together.

“As long as we can all come together, move forward and learn from each other, we’re going to get some good social outcomes.”

The charity game is part of Koorie Academy’s drive to use sport to help Aboriginal children connect to culture, learn discipline, improve health and overcome obstacles facing them in life.

Baldwin said the academy was born out of his own lived experience with basketball.

“Although my career ended very young – I was 21 because I was unaware of my trauma with my childhood – Basketball took me places and it’s taken me all over the world,” he said.

“I’m pretty proud of what my team has achieved where we are now playing halftime NBL games in front of 10,000 people.

“We had 10 young kids on that court playing a halftime game and when we raised our flag I have never heard the crowd roar so much, it was such a proud moment.”

Cultural performances, music, prizes and giveaways will be held around the charity game.

Koorie Academy

Nathan Lovett-Murray, Chris Johnson, Matt Stokes, Tarsh Bamblett, Shane Potter, Simon Hupfeld, Bianca Baldwin, Brooke Blurton, Ben Shewry, Andrew Walker, Chris Pattern, Peter Street, Justin Mohammad, Wundarra Thomas, Rod Harrison

Victorian All-Stars

Dustin Halse, Sonja Terpstra, Chris Anstey, Darren Lucas, Andrew Parkinson, Suzanne Lawkins, Sheena Watt, Hopper the Copper, Nick Currie, Troy Walker, Anthony Carbines, Matt Frergon, Ingrid Stitt, Lidia Thorpe, Jackson Taylor