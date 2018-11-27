Australia’s most popular Indigenous songs recorded on first-ever chart

Australia’s first Indigenous music chart is here.

The weekly chart of the most heard Indigenous songs across Australian radio has been launched by the organisers of the National Indigenous Music Awards, Radio Monitor and music marketing group SGC.

Busby Marou (Sounds of Summer) took out the first number one spot when the chart was launched earlier this month, with others holding top spots including Tia Gostelow (Phone Me) and Troy Cassar-Daley (Wouldn’t Change a Thing).

“We are very excited to launch a new platform to shine a light on the great achievements of Indigenous music in Australia today,” National Indigenous Music Awards chairman Warren H. Williamssaid.

“We hope it will become an important place to recognise the incredible achievements of our musicians and the essential place they hold in the tapestry of Australian music culture.”

The top 10 chart will be released every Friday based on airplay from the previous week.

You can find it at www.indigenousmusic.com.au.