Australia’s Got Talent star humbled ahead of major performance

Torres Strait Island singer-songwriter Chris Tamwoy has been invited to perform at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Sydney.

The Games started at Olympic Park on Saturday, pitting ex-service men and women against each other in an Olympic-style tournament.

The concept was launched in London in 2014 by Prince Harry, to honour those who serve their country in the military.

It’s the first time the event has been held in Australia and Tamwoy, who has had a whirlwind two-years since appearing on Australia’s Got Talent, will perform alongside some modern music greats.

Men at Work lead singer, Colin Hay, famous for the song Down Under, will join APRA Award winners Birds of Tokyo and Grammy-nominee Aloe Blacc at the closing ceremony.

“Colin Hay has probably been around longer than I’ve lived,” 21-year-old Tamwoy told National Indigenous Times.

“I’m over the moon and I’m very excited, honoured and grateful.”

The closing ceremony on the 27th of October will wrap up a week of competition, which will see events like swimming, alongside more unconventional competitions, like indoor rowing and a car driving challenge.

Tamwoy says it’s in the top five events he’ll do this year, which also includes the Woodford Folk Festival in December.

“Being able to represent as an Indigenous Australian at the event, you just have to take in the moment and let it soak in,” he said.

Prince Harry and Princess Meghan are in Australia to attend the event.

“It’s not every day you get to be in the presence of the royals,” Tamwoy said.

By Keiran Deck