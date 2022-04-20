Retired Australian Open champion Ash Barty will return to the sporting arena with golf clubs in hand just one month after announcing her shock retirement from tennis.

Barty will headline the exhibition in New Jersey alongside fellow sporting stars such as boxer Canelo Alvarez, soccer player Harry Kane and golf hall-of-famer Ernie Els.

The competition will feature a 10-hole team match-play tournament format.

Barty shared her excitement for the upcoming event saying she was excited to be part of the Icons Series.

She said she hoped through her participation she could encourage more women to participate in golf.

“The series is also a great opportunity for athletes to have an impact on local community and charity projects in each of the host destinations,” Barty said.

“It’s such a unique opportunity to have fun, test yourself and compete against the world’s greatest athletes in a sport that we are all so passionate about.

“I can’t wait to experience Liberty National and learn from our iconic captain Ernie Els. I hope all the Aussie fans in New York and New Jersey come out to cheer us on.”

The event will be held at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City from June 30 to July 1.