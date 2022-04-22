Proud Aboriginal women Aunty Susan Grant and Natalie Valiente are spearheading the artwork design of Life Blood alongside Dharawal Elders and community members.

The Life Blood project is alongside the Australian Institute of Botanical Science staff at the National Herbarium of New South Wales in the Australian Botanic Garden.

Alongside Dharawal Elders, Aunty Susan Grant a descendant of the Wiradjuri-Yorta Yorta people and Natalie Valiente Wiradjuri woman of the Warrie-Wilay Gah tribe have already started the six month development.

Surrounded by the thick canopy of trees and subtle scent of eucalyptus, Aunty Grant and Valiente describe how the Eucalyptus tree came to be at the heart of their design.

“We started thinking about what it had to be, our culture, the gardens, the science,” Aunty Valiente said.

Aunty Grant said the site had served as an important meeting place.

“Spiritually we both connected so much out there, as it’s such a beautiful and calming place,” she said.

“Rightly so too (because) in history it was a meeting place for all clans in the Dharawal and Dharug, and the Gundungurra nations that would gather.”

For the two women, their vision was centered in remembrance and acknowledgement to the heart of Country.

It was out on Country that both women sat with and researched the grey gum, ironbark and forest red gums which covered the landscape.

Upon closer inspection from the help of a microscope, the unassuming leaves of these bushlands natives, were alight with new perspective.

One where space, time and place collided.

“(The magnified leaves) became part of our design, because I could see the rivers coming together,” Aunty Valiente said.

“All these dots of oil looks like megabases, campsites, people.

“So it was all part of the design, which link us (to) another time.”

It was in a moment of peering into the expanse of the place before them, that the artists were again struck by a sudden realisation.

“It all comes together around that pole (of the structure) representing the meeting place, which then brings our design and brings that whole thing up, and into the sky,” Aunty Valiente said.

“Therefore into our ancestors sky.

“The sky is spiritual, so we are sharing not only what we do and everything else, we’re sharing it up into the sky with (the ancestors).”

The blending of culture and space in this unique space is busily in construction, however ongoing advice from Elders and community will shape design in the coming months.

Royal Botanic Garden and Domain Trust chief executive Denise Ora said the project recognised the significance of Mount Annan to the Dharawal community.

“Life Blood will respect and recognise the scientific and cultural knowledge systems of First Nations Australians while linking to the collaborative plant research, education and conservation projects undertaken by the Herbarium staff and First Nations Australian Communities,” she said.

“This artwork will connect the Dharawal culture and community, the Herbarium and the Garden’s Living Collections, environmental conservation work, and the surrounding landscape.”

A workshop for the artwork will be coordinated by the National Herbarium NSW on April 21, at the Ron Moore Community Centre.

Community members are invited to join activities between 11am and 12pm or 1pm and 2pm.