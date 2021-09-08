Tennis champion Ash Barty is out of the US Open after being defeated in the third round by American Shelby Rogers 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 (7-5) at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Barty was on a roll claiming her first two rounds against Vera Zvonareva and Clara Tauson but after an off-game first set, Rogers reigned victorious in front of a mostly American crowd.

The 25-year-old made 17 unforced errors in the first set and another three when she held a 5-2 lead in the third that let Rogers back in.

“I played a pretty awful first set in the sense where I was erratic,” Barty said after the match.

“In the end I just didn’t quite have enough in the tank. I’ve left everything out on the court this year. It was no different tonight.”

“I just didn’t quite have enough to get over the line, which is disappointing, but we move on.

“I sleep well knowing I gave everything I could; it just wasn’t quite enough.”

In true Barty fashion, the champion paid her respects to Rogers and said she was happy for her victory.

“There are certain people on the tour that I think no matter the result you know you’re always going to get a genuine handshake, a smile, you’re going to get that genuine respect.

“For me Shelby has always been one of those people,” Barty said.

Rogers has played Barty six times this year and finally beat her for the first time — a result which saw her advance to the fourth round.

After a jam-packed six months on tour, Barty confirmed she will be resting but will still play Indian Wells next month.

By Teisha Cloos