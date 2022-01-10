World number one Ash Barty, has taken out her second Adelaide International title in three years after defeating Elena Rybakina on Sunday.

The Ngarigo woman walked away with a 6-3, 6-2 win over the 14th-ranked Rybakina, and just hours later took out the women’s doubles final 6-1, 6-4 with partner Storm Sanders.

“We’ve obviously had a brilliant week, been able to work progressively through each match,” Barty said after the match.

“I got better and better. I felt like today there were really a few key moments early in the first set to gain momentum.”

“I was really happy to be able to get a couple of early breaks in the second and run away with it.”

Barty hadn’t competed in an event since September last year after her third-round loss at the US Open, but has shown the world why she still holds the top seed.

The Adelaide International has been a preparational run to the Australian Open for Barty, with a comparatively close match against America’s Coco Gauff – still managing the win 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Barty then took on Sofia Kenin from the US in the quarter-final where she took the match in straight sets, taking her to the semi-final where she also won in straight sets against Poland’s Iga Świątek.

Barty announced she will be skipping the Sydney Tennis Classic to be fresh for the Australian Open starting on January 17.

“I feel good leading up to an Australian Open like I have every year,” she said.

“Each and every preparation is unique, each and every preparation is different. So we take it for what comes and what it is, move on, try and do the best that we can in every opportunity, whether that’s here in Adelaide or it’s in Melbourne.

Barty has now won 21 of her past 24 matches on Australian soil.

By Teisha Cloos