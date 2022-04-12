Australian Open champion Ash Barty will make a surprise foray into the world of children’s books after retiring from tennis in March.

The former world number one has revealed she will produce a series of children’s books titled Little Ash.

The series will be based on the three-time grand slam champion’s real life experiences on and off the tennis court.

The Ngarigo woman said she was inspired to start writing by her five year-old niece, Lucy.

“Lucy was my north star. She is the perfect age to understand stories and storylines and read chapter books,” Barty said.

“The project has been so much fun and something I have always wanted to do.

“Being able to read it to her (Lucy) will be great and to go up to readings to kids in rural areas is something I want to be really hands-on with.”

Since her retirement from tennis, Barty hasn’t stopped collecting wins after taking out a Golf tournament in Brisbane last week.

Congrats to Ash Barty who won $30 this weekend for winning the ladies golf championship at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club pic.twitter.com/hfl0VZ4AvK — HerWay_Magazine (@HerwayMagazine) April 3, 2022

Barty is also reportedly planning to write a memoir about her career later this year.

The six piece series is written and illustrated with First Nations creatives Jasmin McGaughey and Jade Goodwin and will be available for purchase in July.