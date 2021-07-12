Ngarigo woman and Wimbledon champion Ash Barty has shown that no matter your age or where you come from if you put in the work you can achieve your dreams and even a grand slam title or two.

The 25-year old was born in Ipswitch Queensland and was introduced to tennis at the age of 5 by her parents.

Little did they know 20 years later she would be a two-time Grand Slam winner and ranked at World No. 1.

Playing in the professionals by the age of 15, Barty made the women’s doubles final at Wimbledon in 2013 as well as in the U.S. and Australian Open the same year.

Barty swapped her tennis racket for a cricket bat in 2014 where she had a successful period playing for the Brisbane Heat cricket team in the Women’s Big Bash League.

She returned to tennis in 2016.

Since 2012 Barty has won 11 singles and 11 doubles titles, taking out the French open in 2019.

Despite her nagging hip injury, she took out the Wimbledon title on the 50th anniversary of Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s first Wimbledon win.

Barty spoke to reporters after her incredible win and said how it was a miracle that she was able to play despite obtaining her injury less than five weeks ago.

“Just even chatting to my team now, once we’ve come off the court, they kept a lot of cards close to their chest and didn’t tell me a lot of the odds,” she told reporters.

“They didn’t tell me a lot of the information that they’d got from other specialists. There weren’t too many radiologists in Australia who had seen my injury,”

“In a sense, it was a two-month injury. Being able to be able to play here at Wimbledon was nothing short of a miracle.”

After beating the Czech star 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 Barty got to celebrate the moment with Prince William and Kate Middleton in the exclusive Wimbledon clubhouse.

Reportedly the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge asked Barty about how she shared the moment with her family as well as commenting on how unphased she looked on the court, with Barty replying she hid her nerves well.

“Oh no, I did [have nerves], I tried to just hit it out,” Barty said.

“I love playing here … it brings out the very best in me.”

The Duke and the Duchess weren’t the only high profile spectators on the day, Tom Cruise made an appearance with Mission Impossible: 7 co-stars Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.

Cruise was slammed for “hogging the spotlight” as Aboriginal activist Professor Megan Davis took to Twitter airing her frustration as Barty was put in the shade.

“I’m surprised the official Wimbledon account noticed Ash won cos they seem to be obsessed with Tom Cruise,” she tweeted.

I’m surprised the official Wimbledon account noticed Ash won cos they seem to be obsessed with Tom Cruise. #BartyParty — Prof Dr M Davis (@mdavisqlder) July 10, 2021

The support for Barty has poured through social media in bucket loads with tweets of support from the likes of Cathy Freeman to a tearful press conference by Patty Mills.

“Ash Barty, just incredible … Amazing. 41 years since the last Australian woman to win Wimbledon and that was Evonne Goolagong Cawley,” Mills told reporters after the Boomers’ 3-point win on Sunday.

“This is special, this is goosebumps-type stuff. I’m getting emotional more for that than our game.

“And she does it in a dress that’s inspired by her idol in Evonne, during NAIDOC Week.”

I got asked post game tonight about Ash Barty’s Wimbledon victory and immediately got the biggest rock in my throat and what felt like a million goosebumps. So proud of you @ashbarty. You continue to impact people in ways you can’t even imagine. Big big fan!!! pic.twitter.com/uHqFWMl600 — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) July 11, 2021

Cathy Freeman took to twitter.

“Massive pride in our girl! Congratulations Ash Barty! We are all so very proud of you,” she wrote.

Massive pride in our girl! Congratulations @ashbarty! We are all so very proud of you. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/WToQZQpkwj — Cathy Freeman (@CathyFreeman) July 10, 2021

The next stop for the Wimbledon champion is the Tokyo Olympics where she intends to compete in both singles and doubles at the Games.

