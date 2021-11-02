Ash Barty has yet another reason to celebrate, becoming the first Australian in history to spend 100 weeks atop the WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.

The 25-year-old is only the eighth woman ever to achieve the feat since the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings inception in 1975.

The Ngarigo woman is now set to claim her fourth consecutive John Newcombe Medal, which honours the most outstanding elite tennis player in the country.

The ceremony was scrapped last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but will make it’s return this year.

After a massive 2021, Barty has announced that she won’t be competing in any more tournaments this year.

“I wanted to let everyone know that I won’t be competing in any further tournaments in 2021, including the WTA Finals in Mexico,” said Barty in a statement.

“It was a difficult decision but I need to prioritise my body and my recovery from our 2021 season.”

“And focus on having the strongest pre-season for the Australian summer.”

Barty not only competed in the Olympics this year, she won her second grand slam at Wimbledon, lifted the trophy at the Melbourne Summer Series, Miami Open, the Cincinnati Masters and the Stuttgart Open.

It takes a village 💪🏽💙🏆 #13 pic.twitter.com/CVl0OKZy7y — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) August 22, 2021

The John Newcombe Medal will be awarded at a remote ceremony on December 17.

By Teisha Cloos