Ash Barty has become the first Australian woman to make the Wimbledon final since 1980, when Evonne Goolagong-Cawley achieved the feat.

The world No. 1 defeated Germany’s Angelique Kerber 6-3 7-6 (7-3) Thursday night to progress to Saturday’s decider, hoping to claim her second career grand-slam singles title after the 2019 French Open.

Barty looked nervous at the start of the match opening with a double fault but then found her rhythm to play a quality match hitting 38 winners and 16 unforced errors, losing her serve once.

After one hour and 27 minutes Barty prevailed and now has the chance to live out her childhood dream of becoming the first woman to be ranked World No.1 and win Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2016.

“Being able to play on the final Saturday here at Wimbledon is going to be just the best experience ever,” Barty said after her win.

“I’m incredibly proud of myself and my team and now we get a chance on Saturday to live out a childhood dream.”

The humble champion said in her post-match interview that her 33-year-old competitor brought out the best in her throughout the match.

“Being able to challenge myself against a champion like her, it was just nice to play a really good level throughout the whole match,” Barty said.

“I fought and scrapped when I had to, controlled the ball when I had to. That match was a great level, the best level I’ve played in quite some time.”

Barty will face 29-year-old former singles world No.1 Karolína Plíšková (Czech Republic) on Saturday, with the start time yet to be decided.

