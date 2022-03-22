Australians are being called on to walk with First Nations Peoples in a movement to see urgent action on the Uluru Statement from the Heart as the fifth anniversary of its release nears.

The Uluru Statement calls for the establishment of a First Nations voice enshrined in the Constitution and urges Australians to secure a referendum.

Uluru Statement co-chairwoman Megan Davis said it was taking too long for governments to take action.

“This is a tangible action that Australians can take to make a difference for aboriginal communities and change the lives of people,” she said.

As part of the campaign Australians are being urged to contact local members of the Parliament to voice their support for the Statement.

Ms Davis said she hoped to see a referendum run early next year in the first term of the next parliament.

“Once the referendum is successful, the consultation process can begin, and the voice of First Nations people be legislated,” she said.

A spokesperson for Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt said the Federal Government had delivered on undertaking a co-design process to define the detail of the Indigenous voice.

“The Morrison Government is committed to local truth-telling by working in partnership with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and local, state and territory governments, to support reconciliation and to acknowledge and understand our nation’s history,” they said.

The spokesperson said the Federal Government was monitoring state and territory treaties, and was building a cultural precinct as a “significant place” for truth-telling.

In relation to treaties, the Commonwealth continues to monitor the progress of states and territories and the evolving treaty models.

The Uluru statement was initially released in May 2017 and was born from 12 regional dialogues held across the country, ahead of the First Nations National Constitutional Convention in Uluru.

The statement has also been translated into 65 languages to help various multicultural communities across Australia understand.