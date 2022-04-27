A new campaign warning Indigenous communities of the dangers of COVID-19 and the flu has launched in NSW as the nation shakes off two years of pandemic-led restrictions.

The digital campaign run by COORDINARE and southeast NSW Aboriginal community controlled health organisations is reminding residents of the importance of vaccines, even for people who have had COVID.

COORDINARE Aboriginal health service development and performance manager Nathan Deaves said the campaign, dubbed #fabvac, called on Indigenous people to see their GPs for boosters and flu shots.

“We understand that there is some confusion and fatigue about COVID messages,” he said.

“This campaign highlights how vaccines make a difference, even for people who’ve had COVID.

"The three little ones (got COVID) and they were really sick and they’re not vaccinated. I don’t want them that sick ever again. They'll be getting vaccinated as soon as I can get them in there." – Jenny, a proud Yuin mum.

Let’s keep our mob safe! Visit https://t.co/Q19snMNas4 pic.twitter.com/NhDqxXilsB — COORDINARE (@COORDINARE_au) April 27, 2022

“The videos are made by local young Aboriginal people who recently yarned with local Aboriginal community members and health workers about their experiences of COVID and attitudes to vaccines.”

Illawarra Aboriginal Medical Service health worker Brittney Finch said she had witnessed first hand how serious COVID-19 complications could get.

“I used to work in emergency and look after patients who were COVID positive,” she said.

“There was a massive difference between people who were vaccinated and people who were unvaccinated.

“Our unvaccinated patients were a lot sicker than our vaccinated patients.”

One of the videos features Uncle Ken, a community member from Bermagui where two children brought the virus home, resulting in 13 residents catching it.

“It is just as well we had the double jab in the first place, only the two out of the 13 went to hospital but just overnight and they came back home,” he said.

“It was scary at the time, we didn’t know if they were going to come back or not.

“We’re all going to get COVID but we won’t get it as bad so that’s what happened – no one got it as bad.”

Mr Deaves said keeping up to date with COVID vaccines was important to protect communities from variants.

The #fabvac videos will be shared on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.